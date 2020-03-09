Decatur police: Driver arrested in chase becomes 'agitated,' trashes interview room

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur driver who fled from detectives became “agitated” while being questioned and then trashed an interview room.

A sworn affidavit said the incident began around 5:30 p.m. Friday when police converged on the area of West Main Street and South Haworth Avenue after getting reports of shots being fired. A detective in the area spotted a car that resembled the description of a suspect vehicle and it sped off, the affidavit said, when responding officer Scott Gilman tried to pull it over.

Gilman said the vehicle ran multiple stop signs before eventually stopping in the 600 block of West Decatur Street. A passenger got out of the car and fled but the 22-year-old driver was caught.

Interviewed at Decatur police headquarters, the driver said he realized the squad car behind him with flashing lights and a wailing siren was trying to pull him over but he kept going because he didn’t know where to stop.

“(He) then became agitated and the interview was terminated,” said Gilman. “He then began to damage items in the interview room. He knocked holes in the walls, broke a chair, broke a table, scratched the door window, broke the door knob off the door and damaged the metal window frame.”