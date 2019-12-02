You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police: 9 DUI arrests, other citations during Thanksgiving week enforcement effort
Decatur police: 9 DUI arrests, other citations during Thanksgiving week enforcement effort

DECATUR — A Decatur Police Department crackdown on unsafe drivers over the week of Thanksgiving saw nine motorists arrested for driving while impaired.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said two drivers were also arrested for driving on suspended or revoked licenses and 18 citations were issued for speeding. The department also issued four seatbelt and child safety seat citations during the effort. 

Police stepped up patrols from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 and targeted late-night hours, which Hagemeyer said statistically see the most driving fatalities related to driving while impaired, not using seat belts or other safety violations.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

