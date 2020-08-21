Decatur police find guns on 2 during vehicle stop, authorities say

DECATUR — Police say two passengers in a car pulled over were found to have handguns.
Police in court documents said the 20- and 25-year-old men were passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over at about 8:58 p.m. Thursday near East Leafland Avenue and North Water Street. The car, driven by a woman who is the registered owner, was stopped by police after running several stop signs starting at the 1200 block of North Main Street, police said.
A sworn affidavit says the 25-year-old was searched and found to be carrying a loaded Taurus PT 1911 .45 caliber handgun in his front right pants pocket. A search of the 20-year-old found a loaded Kel Tek PF9 9mm handgun in his front left shorts pocket, according to the affidavit.
The minimum age to own or possess a handgun is 21.
Police in the documents said the 25-year-old told them "he was carrying the gun for personal protection due to all the recent violence between the East Side and South Side Gangs." The 20-year-old refused to talk to police and was shown to be a member of the Jumpout Boys gang, documents say.
They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle with an additional preliminary charge of felon in possession of a firearm to the 25-year-old.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the men were held on $250,000 bail, requiring $25,000 for release on bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk showed the 25-year-old to have prior felony convictions.
