Decatur police find guns on 2 during vehicle stop, authorities say
DECATUR — Police say two passengers in a car pulled over were found to have handguns. 

Police in court documents said the 20- and 25-year-old men were passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over at about 8:58 p.m. Thursday near East Leafland Avenue and North Water Street. The  car, driven by a woman who is the registered owner, was stopped by police after running several stop signs starting at the 1200 block of North Main Street, police said. 

A sworn affidavit says the 25-year-old was searched and found to be carrying a loaded Taurus PT 1911 .45 caliber handgun in his front right pants pocket. A search of the 20-year-old found a loaded Kel Tek PF9 9mm handgun in his front left shorts pocket, according to the affidavit. 

The minimum age to own or possess a handgun is 21.

Police in the documents said the 25-year-old told them "he was carrying the gun for personal protection due to all the recent violence between the East Side and South Side Gangs." The 20-year-old refused to talk to police and was shown to be a member of the Jumpout Boys gang, documents say.

They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle with an additional preliminary charge of felon in possession of a firearm to the 25-year-old. 

A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the men were held on $250,000 bail, requiring $25,000 for release on bond. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

Records kept by the Macon County Circuit Clerk showed the 25-year-old to have prior felony convictions.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

