Decatur police find guns on 2 during vehicle stop, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say two passengers in a car pulled over were found to have handguns.

Police in court documents said the 20- and 25-year-old men were passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over at about 8:58 p.m. Thursday near East Leafland Avenue and North Water Street. The car, driven by a woman who is the registered owner, was stopped by police after running several stop signs starting at the 1200 block of North Main Street, police said.

A sworn affidavit says the 25-year-old was searched and found to be carrying a loaded Taurus PT 1911 .45 caliber handgun in his front right pants pocket. A search of the 20-year-old found a loaded Kel Tek PF9 9mm handgun in his front left shorts pocket, according to the affidavit.

The minimum age to own or possess a handgun is 21.

Police in the documents said the 25-year-old told them "he was carrying the gun for personal protection due to all the recent violence between the East Side and South Side Gangs." The 20-year-old refused to talk to police and was shown to be a member of the Jumpout Boys gang, documents say.