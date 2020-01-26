You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police find shell casings after receiving multiple shots-fired calls
DECATUR — Police responding to multiple shots-fired calls from residents converged on the 2100 block of East Wood Street early Saturday and found six spent shell casings lying near a business parking lot.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with Decatur Police said the calls had come in just after 12 a.m. and the casings found were from a 9mm handgun. “When officers arrived, they did not discover any victims or damaged property,” added Rolfs.

He said the gunfire had been called in by several residents who heard the shots but did not witness what happened.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

