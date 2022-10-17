 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police identify officers involved in Oct. 12 shooting

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department and Macon County Sheriff's Department released the names of the officers involved in Oct. 12 shooting incident in which a suspect, 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal, was killed and two officers were wounded.

The four officers involved were Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, Officer Austin Bowman, Officer Ryan Ricker and Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe.

According to Decatur Police Chief Shane G. Brandel, all four fired their weapons during this incident.

Wittmer was shot multiple times during the incident. Bowman was shot once. Both officers were released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries. Neither Ricker nor Wolfe were hit by gunfire.

Fatal shooting highlights battle against gun crime on Decatur streets

"The department appreciates the public’s patience with this identification, as the officers and their families needed time to start processing this incident as well as receive medical care related to their injuries," Brandel stated in a press release.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

