Decatur police investigate after 3 shot, 1 killed

Decatur police are investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, on Saturday night. 

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the 700 block of West Grand Avenue after a report of shots being fired, Sgt. Steven Carroll said.

As officers responded to the scene, two Decatur men, ages 21 and 40, arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. A third victim, a 31-year-old Decatur woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Carroll said. 

The 40-year-old man was later pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, Carroll said. The two other victims were treated and remained in stable condition Sunday morning. 

Decatur Police Department detectives responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene, he said. 

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

