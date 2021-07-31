Decatur police investigating drive-by shooting at North Main, Eldorado

DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near downtown Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Eldorado streets around 1:20 p.m. According to witnesses, a gold Oldsmobile pulled up next to a gray sport utility vehicle on North Main Street and opened fire.

There was one man in the SUV being shot at, who subsequently fled northwest on foot while the Oldsmobile fled east along Eldorado.

"It sounded like a firecracker went off at first, and then it was like six or seven pops right after that," said Michael Henry, who was in the car ahead of the SUV sprayed with bullets. "And then we noticed the car go past us and run through the red light and take off down Eldorado Street."

Before the Oldsmobile fled, Henry said he saw "a guy hanging out the window with a gun in his hand."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The condition of the man being shot at is unknown.

Police had yet to locate the man and "as far as we know, no one was hit, by the grace of God," said Decatur police Sgt. Brian Earles.

Earles said there were "more than 10" shots fired.

The SUV, left in the middle of the intersection, was quickly towed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0