DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Monday night.

According to a news release, officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South 19th Street at 11:14 p.m. to a report of a person being shot.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds,” the release stated. “The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.