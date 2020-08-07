Decatur police investigating fight, shooting that injured woman in home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police on Friday said they're continuing to investigate a shooting and street fight.

Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were dispatched to the 1300 of block of East Clay Street at about 9 p.m. Wednesday over reports of people fighting and causing damage by throwing rocks and bricks. A video of the incident was posted on social media about an an hour before police were called to the scene, Carroll said.

Gunshots can be heard in the background of the video, but police weren't advised of any weapons being involved in the initial call and they received "no cooperation with anyone in the area" while investigating, Carroll said.

Also Wednesday, several blocks away from the fight, a 25-year-old woman was shot in the 300 block of South 22nd Place, where police responded at about 9:30 p.m. Carroll said the woman was inside her home and was hospitalized with a non life-threatening injury. The house also was struck by multiple gunshots and at least once car in the area was hit, police said.

The incidents are under investigation, police said.

