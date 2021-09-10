Decatur police investigating Friday morning shooting

DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning in the 500 block of West Macon Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said officers were detailed to the area at 6:25 a.m. Friday where they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was then taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called the scene to investigate. Sheets said no arrests have been made and there is no information on the circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information or tips can call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.