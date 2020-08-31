Decatur police investigating Monday afternoon shooting that leaves 2 men injured

×
DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left two men injured.
Lt. Shannon Gutierrez-Seal said the department received multiple calls of shots being fired at 4:55 p.m. Upon their arrival at the scene in the 1000 block of South Webster Street, Gutierrez-Seal said officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the a Decatur hospital for treatment.
Gutierrez-Seal said officers are still processing the scene.
The Monday shooting comes less than 24 hours after two people were wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of East Clay Street.
Police were dispatched to a house at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday after there was a report of shots fired, Decatur police said in a statement Monday. They found a man, 21, and woman, 26, with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information about these or other shootings are asked to call police at (217) 424-2734.
