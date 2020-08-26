Decatur police investigating overnight homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds was found dead early Wednesday morning, Decatur police said.

According to a news release, officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. They arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway occupied by a deceased male driver.

Detectives were called into process the scene and canvas the area.

Decatur police are seeking the public’s help with the case. If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

From the archives: 10 infamous Central Illinois crimes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.