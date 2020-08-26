 Skip to main content
Decatur police investigating overnight homicide
Decatur police investigating overnight homicide

DECATUR — A man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds was found dead early Wednesday morning, Decatur police said.

According to a news release, officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of North Edward Street. They arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway occupied by a deceased male driver.

Detectives were called into process the scene and canvas the area.

Decatur police are seeking the public’s help with the case. If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

