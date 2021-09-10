Decatur police investigating shooting on West Macon Street

 Skip to main content
DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning in the 500 block of West Macon Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said officers were detailed to the area at 6:25 a.m. Friday where they found a gunshot victim.

Watch now: Decatur police respond to shots fired Sunday morning

The victim was then taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives were called the scene to investigate. Sheets said no arrests have been made and there is no information on the circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information or tips can call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

