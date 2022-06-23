 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police make arrest in Thursday morning shooting

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday at East Wood and South Maffit streets.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, patrol officers found a 22-year-old Decatur resident with gunshot wounds.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment," he said. "The victim was able to identify the suspect."

Keylon M. O'Neal, 23, was taken into custody and booked into the Macon County Jail. "A stolen firearm was also recovered," Carroll said.

O'Neal's preliminary charges include attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

