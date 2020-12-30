Decatur police make arrest in Trevoris J. Wells homicide

DECATUR — Police have arrested a 40-year-old Decatur man in connection with the shooting death of Trevoris J. Wells.

Wells, 32, was found dead at 3:59 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the front yard of a home in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue by police responding to reports of shots fired. An autopsy showed that Wells died from multiple gunshot wounds involving the neck, chest, arms and legs.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the ensuing investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Brandon D. Pugh on Monday. On Tuesday, Decatur police detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, located Pugh in the 1500 block of North Poole Street.

Pugh was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (217) 424-2734. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Copeland said arrests have been made in connection with seven of the 13 murders occurring in Decatur in 2020.

