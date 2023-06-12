“Soon after the interaction, the victims discovered their wallets, or items in their wallets, missing, such as money, IDs and credit/debit cards,” he stated in a press release. “The women then learned their cards had been used to make several thousands of dollars worth of purchases and to withdraw money from their bank accounts.”
Brandel said the the Flock system used in Champaign captured an image of the vehicle there and information about the crimes the vehicle was linked to was shared with the Champaign Police Department.
The vehicle was later found at a Champaign hotel and, with the assistance of Champaign police, Decatur detectives executed search warrants.
“Evidence of the crimes was located in the hotel rooms and the suspects were arrested,” Brandel stated.
A man, age 36, and a woman, age 29, were taken into custody on preliminary charges of money laundering, burglary and aggravated identification theft. They are being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 and $40,000 bond, respectively.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
“There would surely have been more victims and the suspects may have escaped justice,” Brandel said, if not for the cooperation among the agencies.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about these crimes are encouraged to call 217-424-2734.
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Hirstein
Phillip Gehrken
Joseph A. Williams
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Edwards
King-Woods
Wilson
Derrickson
Colby J. Park
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR