DECATUR — Cooperation among police agencies and the use of shared technology have led to the capture of two people authorities say are responsible for thefts in Walmart parking lots in two states.

According to Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, his department received reports during the past few weeks from women, all more than 50 years old, who said they had been approached at both Decatur Walmart locations by a man asking for directions to a hospital.

“Soon after the interaction, the victims discovered their wallets, or items in their wallets, missing, such as money, IDs and credit/debit cards,” he stated in a press release. “The women then learned their cards had been used to make several thousands of dollars worth of purchases and to withdraw money from their bank accounts.”

The local police were contacted last week by two Iowa police agencies with information about similar reports. “One of those agencies had a suspect vehicle description,” Brandel said.

The Iowa agencies have the same Flock license plate reading system used in Decatur, which indicated their suspect vehicle was in Decatur.

A search of the system by Decatur police turned up images of the vehicle near a Walmart in Jacksonville, where another similar theft occurred.

Brandel said the the Flock system used in Champaign captured an image of the vehicle there and information about the crimes the vehicle was linked to was shared with the Champaign Police Department.

The vehicle was later found at a Champaign hotel and, with the assistance of Champaign police, Decatur detectives executed search warrants.

“Evidence of the crimes was located in the hotel rooms and the suspects were arrested,” Brandel stated.

A man, age 36, and a woman, age 29, were taken into custody on preliminary charges of money laundering, burglary and aggravated identification theft. They are being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 and $40,000 bond, respectively.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

“There would surely have been more victims and the suspects may have escaped justice,” Brandel said, if not for the cooperation among the agencies.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about these crimes are encouraged to call 217-424-2734.

