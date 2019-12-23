Decatur police: Man in vehicle pulled from car and beaten by 5 assailants; mob action preliminary charge filed

DECATUR — A 18-year-old Decatur man was booked on a preliminary charge of mob action after police said he was part of a group of five assailants who dragged a male victim out of his car and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack happened Friday afternoon in Carousel Court off East Melody Lane. The victim told police he was dragged out by his feet and then the five men attacked him. No motive was listed in the affidavit.

Police Officer Jeffrey Klebe said he found the victim with fresh cuts to his head and face, multiple contusions and what appeared to be a “road rash” on his back from being hauled out of his vehicle.

The victim "was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital because he was experiencing pain to his head and to his left wrist,” added Klebe.

The victim named the 18-year-old as one of his assailants and police found and arrested him within 1½ hours of the incident. It’s not clear if further arrests have since been made; a police spokesman could not be reached for comment Monday.