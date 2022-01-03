Decatur police need help solving September murder

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a murder, this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police officers responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street in reference to a shooting. According to the press release, officers arrived at the scene to find two individuals sitting in a parked vehicle. Each had been shot. One of the two individuals succumbed to his injury.

Arrests were made after an investigation; however, Bryan C. McGee, 22, is still outstanding and has multiple warrants for his arrest. One of these warrants is for first degree murder in reference to this incident.

Anyone with information on McGee or this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.