Decatur police officer reunites with child he saved using CPR
Decatur police officer reunites with child he saved using CPR

DECATUR — Decatur police officer Briar Weddle reunited with a child he saved using CPR. 

The Decatur Police Department posted on Facebook that Weddle said: "Hard to believe that nearly two years ago, I would get a detail that would define both of our lives. I am so grateful to have been in the right place at the right time. I will forever have a life-long connection with this little girl and her family. This is why I love my job. Happy 2nd Birthday Ari!!!"

