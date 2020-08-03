Decatur police officer reunites with child he saved using CPR

DECATUR — Decatur police officer Briar Weddle reunited with a child he saved using CPR.
The Decatur Police Department posted on Facebook that Weddle said: "Hard to believe that nearly two years ago, I would get a detail that would define both of our lives. I am so grateful to have been in the right place at the right time. I will forever have a life-long connection with this little girl and her family. This is why I love my job. Happy 2nd Birthday Ari!!!"
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.