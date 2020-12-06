 Skip to main content
Decatur police release arrest totals for Thanksgiving week DUI patrols
DECATUR — A late-night Thanksgiving week crackdown aimed at getting drunk and impaired drivers off the road in Decatur resulted in eight arrests, Decatur police report in a Sunday news release.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said that, in addition to the eight impaired driving arrests, police issued another eight citations for speeding.

The enforcement campaign was staged between Nov. 20-30 and Hagemeyer said it involved extra patrols during late-night hours when, statistically, the most infractions for driving drunk or impaired and seat belt infractions occur.

Hagemeyer said the extra patrol effort was paid for by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. Such patrols are part of the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

