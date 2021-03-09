 Skip to main content
Decatur police release details in murder of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings
Decatur police release details in murder of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings

DECATUR — Police documents released Tuesday detail what they described as the cold-blooded execution of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings, shot to death in a hail of more than 40 rifle bullets as he sat in his vehicle.

Tyreco S. Garry, 25, already being held in the Macon County Jail on armed violence and armed habitual criminal charges after an arrest for firearm offenses Feb. 18, was re-arrested by detectives in his cell Monday afternoon and booked on first-degree and attempted first-degree murder charges.

A sworn affidavit accuses Garry and an unknown accomplice of not only murdering Cummings, of Decatur, but also trying to kill a 16-year-old male passenger who had been with him. The teenager had told police he ran for his life after hearing Cummings cry out in pain the night he died. The teenager is quoted as saying he could hear the gunshots “flying past my head” as he fled.

Detective Jason Danner, writing in the affidavit, said Cummings’ murder occurred during a spate of shootings in December that were linked to an “ongoing feud between the East and South Side (street) gangs.”

Danner said Cummings had been ambushed around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue after he had driven to a house used as a base for illegal cannabis distribution; Danner said the teenager had arranged to meet a 24-year-old man who is a “known associate of the South Side gang.”

The purpose of the rendezvous was to clear out a stash of weapons, cannabis, cameras and other equipment, Danner explained. He said there were concerns about the house location being discovered after an increase of police activity in the area.

Tyreco S. Garry

Garry

Danner said Garry and his unknown accomplice were waiting and the 24-year-old, who had been standing nearby, was a witness as Cummings’ sport utility vehicle was riddled with bullets. “They tore that bitch up,” is how the man is quoted as describing the effect of the bullets hitting the vehicle.

Cummings sustained what Danner said were multiple gunshot wounds, including one round that struck him in the back of the head. Police working the crime scene later recovered some 46 spent 5.56 caliber shell casings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Danner said police investigations soon pointed to Garry as a suspect in the murder and the 24-year-old identified one of the shooters as “Reco Reed,” a Facebook profile for Garry.

Detectives searched Garry’s phone looking for evidence and said they soon found it: a video saved to the phone, filmed five hours before the murder, shows the victim’s vehicle while someone reads off the registration.

And, minutes after the murder has taken place, Danner said Garry sent a text message to a contact that reads “Hit made pick up!” Danner adds: “The text is consistent with Tyreco telling someone that he had successfully shot someone and asking him to either pick them up or answer a phone call.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that Garry is now being held with bail set at $3.1 million, meaning the would have to post $310,000 to bond out.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said earlier Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this murder is encouraged to contact detectives at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Copeland said arrests have now been made in nine of the 13 murders that took place in Decatur last year.

Investigations continue into the deaths of T'Kai Crayton on April 23; Katari Smith on Aug. 17; Shatia Brooks on Oct. 23; and Timothy Clemmons on Dec. 21. Anyone with information about any of those murders is also encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

