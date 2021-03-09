Decatur police release details in murder of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings

The purpose of the rendezvous was to clear out a stash of weapons, cannabis, cameras and other equipment, Danner explained. He said there were concerns about the house location being discovered after an increase of police activity in the area.

Danner said Garry and his unknown accomplice were waiting and the 24-year-old, who had been standing nearby, was a witness as Cummings’ sport utility vehicle was riddled with bullets. “They tore that bitch up,” is how the man is quoted as describing the effect of the bullets hitting the vehicle.

Cummings sustained what Danner said were multiple gunshot wounds, including one round that struck him in the back of the head. Police working the crime scene later recovered some 46 spent 5.56 caliber shell casings.

Danner said police investigations soon pointed to Garry as a suspect in the murder and the 24-year-old identified one of the shooters as “Reco Reed,” a Facebook profile for Garry.

Detectives searched Garry’s phone looking for evidence and said they soon found it: a video saved to the phone, filmed five hours before the murder, shows the victim’s vehicle while someone reads off the registration.