You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police reporting incident of gunfire early Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur police reporting incident of gunfire early Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police investigating an incident of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday said their task was made more difficult by the apparent target of the gunfire who kept giving them contradictory information.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 31-year-old man provided several wrong addresses for the incident which was first reported at 5:44 a.m. Copleland said the man eventually sent officers to the area of East Marietta Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they recovered three spent shell casings.

“He said someone in a white four-door vehicle fired a couple of shots at him,” added Copeland. “But he remained uncooperative and he never did meet with officers in person, who spoke with him on the phone.”

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News