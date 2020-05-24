Decatur police reporting incident of gunfire early Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police investigating an incident of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday said their task was made more difficult by the apparent target of the gunfire who kept giving them contradictory information.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 31-year-old man provided several wrong addresses for the incident which was first reported at 5:44 a.m. Copleland said the man eventually sent officers to the area of East Marietta Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where they recovered three spent shell casings.

“He said someone in a white four-door vehicle fired a couple of shots at him,” added Copeland. “But he remained uncooperative and he never did meet with officers in person, who spoke with him on the phone.”

