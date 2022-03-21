Decatur police respond to multiple carjackings

DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating multiple vehicular hijackings that occurred over the weekend.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 3800 block of Camelot Circle. According to the news release, the victim had just parked his vehicle, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, and was approached by the occupants of a dark sedan that was parked a couple of spaces away.

"Two male suspects with masks and hoods exited the vehicle and one produced an item that looked like a gun," the report stated. "The suspects rushed the victim who threw a punch and then fled."

One of the men took the victim's vehicle and the other left in the original suspect vehicle. Within minutes, the victim's vehicle was found abandoned and wrecked in the 1400 block of East Mound Road.

On Sunday evening, two men in masks and hoods and driving a dark blue or black sedan with heavy tinted windows, attempted to take a white Dodge Charger while the victim was carrying items back and forth from his apartment in the 3700 block of North Moundford Avenue.

The suspects displayed handguns, then stole the victim's keys and phone. The victim then fled to his apartment.

"The suspects attempted to steal the victim's vehicle, but abandoned their efforts and fled in the suspect vehicle, possibly because they didn't know how to drive a manual transmission," the police report stated.

Approximately three hours later on Sunday, police were called to the intersection of Pershing Road and Monroe Street in response to another carjacking.

A white 2011 Dodge Charger was taken by suspects in a dark, possibly red, sedan with heavy tinted windows. According to the news release, the victim was traveling east on Pershing Road when the suspect vehicle rear-ended his car at a slow speed. The victim inspected the damage to his back bumper and got back in car.

The news release states the driver of the suspect car honked and the victim exited his car. The suspects, wearing masks and hoods, exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, stealing his keys, phone, other items and the car.

The victim said there were as many as four people in the suspect vehicle. Police officers located the vehicle and began a lengthy, unsuccessful pursuit. The victim's vehicle is still missing.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

