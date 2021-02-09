Decatur police said they get there just in time as boyfriend attacks girlfriend

DECATUR — A Decatur police officer responding to a domestic violence call Sunday said he arrived just in the nick of time as a boyfriend locked his hands around the neck of his girlfriend.
Writing in a sworn affidavit, Officer Paul Vickers said he reached the home in the 300 block of North 18th Street at 1:30 a.m. and could hear the sounds of argument . He said he knocked on the door several times but got no response.
“... I peeked into the southwest window and observed a male … aggressively place his hands around a female’s neck… it appeared to me that (he) was strangling (her),” Vickers added.
The 19-year-old man then opened the door and “jerked away and disobeyed lawful commands by officers” to put his hands behind his back while Vickers and another officer tried to handcuff him.
Vickers said he was eventually subdued and the 18-year-old girlfriend, the mother of two of the man’s children and 8 months pregnant with a third baby, denied she was being strangled.
“(She) advised he did not choke her but instead placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from saying anything to officers,” Vickers said. But the officer also noted that another officer with him had earlier heard the girlfriend telling her boyfriend “‘You put your hands on me. You are going to jail.’”
When it was his turn to be questioned, the boyfriend insisted the argument with his girlfriend had only been verbal, not physical. “I informed (him) that I observed him place his hands on what appeared to be (her) neck,” added Vickers.
“He replied by stating he was giving her a hug.”
The boyfriend was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery involving bodily harm, aggravated battery to a pregnant victim and resisting and obstructing a peace officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the boyfriend is free on bail of $20,000, having posted $2,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000. The conditions of his bail forbid him from having contact with his girlfriend and bar him from her home.
