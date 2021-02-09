Decatur police said they get there just in time as boyfriend attacks girlfriend

DECATUR — A Decatur police officer responding to a domestic violence call Sunday said he arrived just in the nick of time as a boyfriend locked his hands around the neck of his girlfriend.

Writing in a sworn affidavit, Officer Paul Vickers said he reached the home in the 300 block of North 18th Street at 1:30 a.m. and could hear the sounds of argument . He said he knocked on the door several times but got no response.

“... I peeked into the southwest window and observed a male … aggressively place his hands around a female’s neck… it appeared to me that (he) was strangling (her),” Vickers added.

The 19-year-old man then opened the door and “jerked away and disobeyed lawful commands by officers” to put his hands behind his back while Vickers and another officer tried to handcuff him.

Vickers said he was eventually subdued and the 18-year-old girlfriend, the mother of two of the man’s children and 8 months pregnant with a third baby, denied she was being strangled.