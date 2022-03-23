Decatur police say 5 were arrested for DUI over St. Patrick's Day weekend

DECATUR — Five driving under the influence arrests were made as part of the Decatur Police Department's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign over the St. Patrick's Day week.

The department, in a post-enforcement announcement on Wednesday, said three seat-belt citations also were made during the period. Local and state law enforcement took part.

"We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason — to save lives," Decatur police Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said. "Encouraging sober driving and seat-belt use improves safety for all."

The Illinois Department of Transportation funded the enforcement effort administered through a federal highway safety fund.

