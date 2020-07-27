Decatur police say drugged driver was tough to wake up; now faces charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a driver found slumped behind the wheel in Decatur was so under the influence of drugs she attempted to go back to sleep even while a police officer was trying to wake her up.

The affidavit said the Decatur police patrol had found the 21-year-old parked in the 2300 block of North Edward Street near Decatur Memorial Hospital just after 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving “check the welfare” calls. Both the woman, from Saybrook, and her 19-year-old boyfriend were both described as “passed out.”

Officer Nicholas Errett said the woman assured him she had not been drinking but then admitted to consuming more than half of a Xanax “bar,” a street name used for parceling out the prescription drug by illegal users.

Errett said the woman did not have a prescription for the drug and, after she finally woke up, she proceeded to fail balance and other field sobriety tests and couldn’t follow simple instructions.

“(She) was then asked if she had any contraband on her person,” said Errett. “She advised she had Xanax in her" bra.

Errett said both baggies contained more than 16 whole and broken Xanax and Clonazepam pills, another prescription drug.