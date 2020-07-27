You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police say drugged driver was tough to wake up; now faces charges
0 comments

Decatur police say drugged driver was tough to wake up; now faces charges

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a driver found slumped behind the wheel in Decatur was so under the influence of drugs she attempted to go back to sleep even while a police officer was trying to wake her up.

The affidavit said the Decatur police patrol had found the 21-year-old parked in the 2300 block of North Edward Street near Decatur Memorial Hospital just after 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving “check the welfare” calls. Both the woman, from Saybrook, and her 19-year-old boyfriend were both described as “passed out.”

Officer Nicholas Errett said the woman assured him she had not been drinking but then admitted to consuming more than half of a Xanax “bar,” a street name used for parceling out the prescription drug by illegal users.

Errett said the woman did not have a prescription for the drug and, after she finally woke up, she proceeded to fail balance and other field sobriety tests and couldn’t follow simple instructions.

“(She) was then asked if she had any contraband on her person,” said Errett. “She advised she had Xanax in her" bra. 

Errett said both baggies contained more than 16 whole and broken Xanax and Clonazepam pills, another prescription drug.

Errett said he stopped questioning her about the drugs after she requested an attorney. She was booked on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound. A check of Macon County Jail records showed she remained in custody Monday in lieu of making bail set at $9,400, which means she must post $940 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News