Decatur police say man sexually abused girl, 7

DECATUR — A Decatur man faces preliminary charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl over the span of approximately a month, police say.

A sworn affidavit described the 32-year-old man, on several occasions, initiating sexual acts and inappropriate touching with the 7-year-old child. The information was disclosed to child advocacy officials after the girl made complaints to her mother of the man touching her, police say.

Court documents say the 32-year-old, in an interview with police, admitted to sexually abusing the child on several occasions for about a month.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on a preliminary charge of predatory criminal sexual assault. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $250,000 bail, meaning $25,000 is required to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

