Decatur police say man slashed deputy's tire

DECATUR — Police arrested a 35-year-old man who they say slashed a deputy's tire.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said the Decatur Public Transit System hires off-duty Macon County deputies to assist from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays. A deputy left the Penny Severns Transit Center on Monday and discovered one of his tires had been slashed, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and recognized the suspect from a previous incident during which he spray-painted several buildings, Flannery said.

The man was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Macon County Jail. Bond has not been set.

