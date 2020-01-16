You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police say man slashed deputy's tire
Decatur police say man slashed deputy's tire

DECATUR — Police arrested a 35-year-old man who they say slashed a deputy's tire.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said the Decatur Public Transit System hires off-duty Macon County deputies to assist from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays. A deputy left the Penny Severns Transit Center on Monday and discovered one of his tires had been slashed, police said. 

Police reviewed surveillance footage and recognized the suspect from a previous incident during which he spray-painted several buildings, Flannery said.

The man was arrested Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Macon County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

