Decatur police say they found cannabis inside a Christmas stocking during raid

DECATUR — Police said they raided the home of a Decatur man they accuse of being a drug dealer and seized seven ounces of cannabis, including a packet of the drug stuffed inside a Christmas stocking.

The raid was carried out Tuesday afternoon at the man’s home in the 300 block of E. Garfield Avenue by officers including members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes unit.

A sworn affidavit said they also seized a shotgun, a box of sandwich bags and a digital scale. “Officers know from their training and experience that cannabis is weighed and then commonly packaged in sandwich bags for street level drug sales,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said six sandwich bags each held almost an ounce of the drug and they found another one,with another ounce inside, within the Christmas stocking hung with care.

The 26-year-old man, who police said was also on parole, was booked on preliminary charges of the delivery of cannabis and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Macon County Jail records said he remained in custody Thursday night and is being held with no bond available.

