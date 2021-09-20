 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur police seek help in solving an armed robbery

  • 0
Crime of the Week

Decatur Police Department seek help in identifying this man for an armed robbery.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help solving an armed robbery that is this week's Crime of the Week.

Decatur police responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Apex Petroleum, 2185 E. Wood St.

Decatur man nets felony charge after battery of woman

"Officers arrived on scene and spoke to an employee who advised a suspect armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money," a news release stated. "This suspect then fired one round from his gun towards the counter. After firing his weapon, the suspect then exited the store and fled on foot northbound from the business."

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot 11-inches with an average build. The suspect was wearing a white surgical mask, black hooded Nike shirt, blue/green surgical gloves, and gray colored shoes. The suspect's gun was a 9mm, chrome and black in color.

Authorities talk about a police chase that started at 10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 51 at School Road in Macon County. READ MORE HERE.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. CrimeStoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the Crime of the Week.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How rail history in Harristown is being saved

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News