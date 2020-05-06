You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police seek suspect in theft investigation
0 comments

Decatur police seek suspect in theft investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Theft suspect
PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — Police are seeking help identifying a man involved in a theft investigation.

The suspect fled in a white-colored vehicle, according to a Decatur police Facebook post. 

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact contact Detective Cline with Decatur police at (217) 424-2734. Information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News