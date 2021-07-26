Decatur police seeking information after 17-year-old shot, high-speed chase

DECATUR — Police said they are seeking information after handling the shooting of a 17-year-old, a high-speed chase and a pursuit in which a suspect fired a gunshot, all within two hours Monday evening.

In the first incident, police were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the south alley of the 800 block of West Wood Street, where a shooting was reported, Sgt. Chris Copeland said in a statement. Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that are considered life threatening, Copeland said.

The victim was being treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital and was considered in stable condition, he said Monday night.

While officers are detectives were working the scene after that shooting, a call was received around 6:30 p.m. about several subjects armed with handguns in a Mazda and a Buick in the 700 block of West Prairie Avenue, Copeland said.

Officers found a Mazda leaving the area and attempted to stop it, Copeland said. A high-speed chase ensued, and the vehicle was lost on South Jasper, he said.

Another officers attempted to get out with two males behind the building where the call originated, and one of the males fired a gunshot as they both fled on foot, Copeland said. The officer was able to apprehend one of the males, a 21-year-old Decatur resident, but the other is still at large, he said.

Copeland said a "large amount of narcotics" was found in the flight path of the man who was apprehended, but no gun was found. Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured.

It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related, Copeland said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.

