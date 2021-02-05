 Skip to main content
Decatur police seeking public's help identifying shooting suspects
alert top story

DECATUR— Police are asking for public help identifying two suspects believed to be tied in a recent neighborhood shooting.

shootings suspects Facebook post 1
shooting suspects Facebook post 2

No other information about the shooting was shared.

The Decatur Police Department shared the photos in a Friday morning Facebook post. Any information can be directed to the department at (217) 424-2734 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (21) 423-8477.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

