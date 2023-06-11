DECATUR — Two incidents of gunfire on the same block of a Decatur street within roughly an hour of each other are under investigation by police.

In the first case a house and a car were struck by bullets in the 1400 block of East Walnut Street at 8:41 p.m. Friday. And in the second incident at 9:45 p.m., residents reported hearing multiple shots fired but patrol cops found no evidence of anything being hit.

“It’s under investigation but we can’t say for sure if these are connected,” said Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with Decatur Police. “Nothing so far points to them being connected, other than proximity.”

Maxwell said the earlier gunfire saw an occupied house hit by three bullets while two more shots struck a vehicle parked in the home’s driveway.

“The victims said they saw a vehicle driving by and they said they do have a suspect in mind, someone they’ve been having problems with off and on,” Maxwell added. “But there is no corroborating evidence.”

In the second instance of gunfire 56 minutes later, Maxwell said residents called in after hearing multiple shots. “Someone said they saw a vehicle drive by and then heard the gunfire,” he added.

“We did find one spent shell casing in the street but no damage to houses or cars or anything we could see. One person said they heard six shots and then four more, and another person said they heard 12 shots.”

