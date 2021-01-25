Decatur police ticket more than 20 for North Water Street speeding in 1 day

DECATUR — Police trying to improve traffic safety by operating a speed check found a rich hunting ground on Decatur’s North Water Street: Written reports show officers ended up writing more than 20 tickets on one day.

Some of the drivers were clocked at speeds of more than 50 mph in areas of the road where the speed limit is 35 mph.

The written reports said the speed check was carried out on Thursday with a total of 23 tickets listed as being issued to lead-footed drivers. Reports show that 16 of the cited drivers were male and seven were female. The youngest driver ticketed was a male aged 18, the oldest a woman of 91.

Several other tickets were issued for other traffic offenses, with one 26-year-old woman being cited twice for not properly securing children under the age of 8 in proper car seats.

Decatur police Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said choosing to run a speed check on North Water Street should come as no big surprise. “It’s one of those known spots where people drive way too fast,” he said Sunday.

He said other targets for heightened traffic enforcement are chosen by careful accident analysis while some areas, like the four straight shot lanes of North Water, continually tempt drivers to put their foot down.