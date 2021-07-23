Decatur police top state agencies for DUI arrests in 2020

The Decatur Police Department topped a list of law enforcement agencies making the most arrests for people driving under the influence in 2020.

The list, compiled by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, counts Chicago in a separate category because of its size. The organization has conducted an annual survey of police departments since 1990.

Decatur reported 344 DUI arrests last year, down 4.7% from the prior year's 361 arrests. Most agencies made fewer DUI arrests in 2020, a decrease that AAIM attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders.

Other departments in the top five were Rockford with 304 arrests; Bloomington with 254; Naperville with 242; and Elgin with 233.

Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said the department consistently ranks among the top agencies in the state for DUI arrests.

"DUI enforcement has long been a priority for DPD and will continue to be in the future," said Brandel, who will become interim chief when Jim Getz steps down at the end of this month. "Our goal in our aggressive enforcement efforts is to save lives. I have no doubt that our efforts have done just that. I encourage everyone to be smart and drive sober."

