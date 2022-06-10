Decatur prison worker sentenced for engaging in sex acts with inmates

DECATUR — A former food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Center was sentenced Friday to 50 days in jail and 30 months of probation for engaging in sexual conduct with inmates.

Michael S. Williams, 52, also has to register as a sex offender for 10 years and undergo sex offender treatment. He pleaded guilty to charges of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct in January.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler considered the victims, Williams’ potential to offend again, and his lack of a criminal history when handing down the sentence.

“He is still going to have to serve some jail time in this situation,” the judge said.

Brad Rogers, a Department of Corrections internal investigator, testified Friday that the sexual encounters with various female inmates dated back to 2016.

The sentencing hearing included written victim impact statements by two former inmates as well as one appearing in court. All three women highlighted the details of the incidents and the control Williams used to manipulate their relationships, as well as the impact his conduct had on their lives.

“Mr. Williams used his power in the Department of Corrections and years of being there to threaten and keep me submissive,” stated one of the victims in a letter to the court.

According to the victims’ statements, they and many of the other victims felt they were unable to voice the encounters.

“They tell you to tell, but then you’re a victim all over again,” a victim said during the sentencing.

The judge also heard from Williams and his wife. Their dire financial situation and their young son was part of their plea for a lesser sentence.

However, Williams recognized his role in the incidents.

“I understand the seriousness of these actions,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz recommended two to five years in prison, saying Williams abused his position with the Department of Corrections.

“These are women who can’t go to the bathroom without asking, can’t leave their cell without asking to get a magazine, can’t go to eat when they want to eat without asking first,” Kurtz said. “And this is the kind of people they have to ask.”

Williams’ defense attorney Baku Patel argued the defendant had lost his income and hurt his family because of his actions. As a registered sex offender, Williams will be prohibited from schools or similar facilities for 10 years. The sex offender information will be available to the public throughout his life.

“A lot of obstacles are going to be in front of him for the rest of his natural life,” Patel said.

Since his initial arrest in 2019, Williams has followed the terms of his release on bond, according to Patel. “He has guilt, shame, remorse and regret,” Patel said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

