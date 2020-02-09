Decatur property owner's newly varnished floor splashed with brake fluid in criminal damage attack

DECATUR — A property owner who had just finished varnishing a hardwood floor returned to find it had been disfigured by having brake fluid poured over it, police reports say.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the criminal damage was done to the vacant home on North Union Street sometime after 1 p.m Thursday and was reported Saturday.

“The owner said he left on Feb. 6 after applying several coats of polyurethane (varnish) to a hardwood floor,” added Copeland. “And when he returned he found brake fluid had been poured on it, causing it to look duller than the rest of the floor. He also located the bottle of brake fluid.”

It’s a mystery how the perpetrator got in. Copeland said the house was secured when the owner came back and there was no sign of forced entry.

