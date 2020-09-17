Decatur prostitute arrested for prostitution again, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur prostitute who approached what she thought was a potential customer got a surprise early Thursday. She was soliciting an undercover detective.

A sworn affidavit said the 42-year-old woman was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of prostitution. A check of court records shows she is still on conditional discharge after pleading guilty to and being convicted of prostitution on Dec. 27.

A sworn affidavit about the latest charge said the officer, wearing plain clothes, had pulled up to a red light at the intersection of North Edward and West Eldorado streets when the woman approached the passenger side of his vehicle and asked him to roll down the window.

She asked about getting a lift and then the affidavit said the conversation turned to various sex acts which she offered to perform for $10 and $20 each before she was arrested at 12:40 a.m.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows the woman remained in custody Thursday night with bail set at $3,000, meaning she must post $270 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail set at $10,000. If she does make bail, she is ordered to observe an 8 p.m. curfew.