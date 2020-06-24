You are the owner of this article.
Decatur resident slashed man with box cutter, police say
DECATUR — A 50-year-old Decatur man was charged with a preliminary count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said he slashed open a male victim’s arm with a box cutter knife.

The man was also booked on a charge of vehicular invasion in the incident, which a sworn affidavit from Decatur police said happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Drive.

Writing in the affidavit, Officer James Pinney said the 27-year-old victim was attacked while parked outside of the man’s house. He told police the man had pulled up in front, blocking-in the car where the victim was a front seat passenger, police said. 

Pinney said the man accused the victim of having entered his home and tried multiple times to punch him through the rolled down window of the car. “(The victim) advised that (the man) then reached in the window with a silver-colored box cutter knife and cut him one time on the forearm,” Pinney added.

“He advised (the man) pulled open the front passenger door in an attempt to gain entry to the vehicle but (the victim) was able to pull the door closed…”

The car driver then sped off and took the victim to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital where eight stitches were needed to close the arm wound.

The affidavit does not offer further details of what prompted the violence but Lt. Shannon Seal, commenting on the incident at the time, said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend had arrived to take possessions out of the home they had shared.

Seal had described the victim as one of the people helping her and the affidavit does list the 42-year-old girlfriend as being present across the street and witnessing the battery.

Macon County Jail records show the man is free on bail of $50,000 after posting $5,000 to bond out. He has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

