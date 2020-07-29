Decatur resident with 'large tree branch' threatens to kill neighbor, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man made threats to his neighbor and ran from officers Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of East Wood Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said they were told the 29-year-old had a "large tree branch" and was pounding on the neighbor's door, threatening to beat him and kill his wife. This was reported as an ongoing problem, Copeland said.

When officers arrived, the man approached them with clenched fists, causing them to back up, police say. Copeland said the man ran into his apartment building and locked the door after officers told him he was going to be arrested. The officers went into the apartment and took him into custody, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of assault, aggravated assault to police and resisting police. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. He's held on $20,000 bail, meaning $2,000 is required for release.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

