Decatur robber with a guilty conscience is sent to prison for 10 years

DECATUR — Katoniest R. Scott, who robbed a Decatur man of the man’s own gun and then, later, was hit by a pang of conscience and offered cannabis as compensation for his crime, was sentenced to prison for 10 years.
Scott, 27, appeared in court Jan. 26 and accepted a deal with prosecutors negotiated by his defense attorney, Caleb Brown. Scott pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon and, in return, Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed to dismiss further charges of armed robbery and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Sworn Decatur police affidavits about the case said the robbery occurred Aug. 22 in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue. Police Officer Jacob Stewart described Scott as being the rear seat passenger in a car when he suddenly lunged forward and grabbed a 9mm handgun from the vehicle’s center console.
The 34-year-old owner was a front seat passenger in the car and was riding with his 3-year-old son. A 29-year-old friend of the victim was driving and confirmed the victim’s story about what happened.
The police affidavit described Scott pulling out his own handgun during the robbery and then using both weapons to keep everyone in the car covered as he climbed out and made his getaway. Stewart said the robbery had also been captured on video surveillance cameras.
Police were still talking to the victim and the driver when the driver “received a phone call via Facebook” from Scott and the driver put the phone on speaker. “(Scott) made statements such as ‘I didn't mean to get down like that’ and also offered cannabis” by way of compensation, Stewart said in the affidavit.
Sentencing Scott, Geisler agreed to make a recommendation that the defendant receives substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.
