Decatur robbery suspect faces more armed robbery charges
DECATUR — Chancellor C. Embry, already facing charges he robbed a terrified Decatur woman in her home at gunpoint, will now be tried on new charges he attempted to rob another woman at gunpoint in the street less than a month earlier, and fired a shot during the crime.

Embry, 18, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the new charge, a Class 1 felony.

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott said Embry committed the robbery attempt Aug. 22 in the 1900 block of East Main Street. Called to give evidence, Decatur police Detective Brian Kaylor said the female victim had been accosted as she walked to her car. An armed man, later identified as Embry, confronted her and demanded “Where’s the money at?”

Kaylor said the woman ran and then heard the sound of a single gunshot. Later, when she returned to her car, she found her purse was gone along with her iPhone.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Embry after Wednesday’s preliminary hearing and it was the same judge who also found cause to try him when he had appeared before her Oct. 7 pleading not guilty to charges of armed home invasion and burglary.

Those charges date from Sept. 5 and accuse Embry, along with an accomplice, of kicking in the front door of a home in the 1600 block of East Marietta Street and robbing a woman at gunpoint. That victim identified Embry after getting a good look at his face and Kaylor said it was the same story with the Aug. 22 robbery attempt, only this time the victim had done some detective work of her own.

Under questioning from Scott, Kaylor said the victim had been driving through the area some days after the robbery and had seen Embry walking with another man. She had then worked out the identity of the man Embry was with and, through more research and searching Facebook, had come up with Embry’s picture and passed on the details to police.

Kaylor said detectives later learned that her cellphone had been sold and the man who sold it said he had received the phone from Embry.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison, cross-examining Kaylor, established that Embry had not been identified from a police photo-lineup and, initially, only from social media images. He also asked if a gun had been recovered and Kaylor replied “Not particularly in this case, no.”

Court records show that Embry had been placed on 24 months probation June 29 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Embry is being held in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $450,000, meaning he must post $45,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

