Decatur robbery suspect faces more armed robbery charges

Those charges date from Sept. 5 and accuse Embry, along with an accomplice, of kicking in the front door of a home in the 1600 block of East Marietta Street and robbing a woman at gunpoint. That victim identified Embry after getting a good look at his face and Kaylor said it was the same story with the Aug. 22 robbery attempt, only this time the victim had done some detective work of her own.

Under questioning from Scott, Kaylor said the victim had been driving through the area some days after the robbery and had seen Embry walking with another man. She had then worked out the identity of the man Embry was with and, through more research and searching Facebook, had come up with Embry’s picture and passed on the details to police.

Kaylor said detectives later learned that her cellphone had been sold and the man who sold it said he had received the phone from Embry.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison, cross-examining Kaylor, established that Embry had not been identified from a police photo-lineup and, initially, only from social media images. He also asked if a gun had been recovered and Kaylor replied “Not particularly in this case, no.”