Decatur shooting leaves 15-year-old injured; two arrests made

DECATUR — Two arrests have been made in connection with the early Monday morning shooting in Decatur of a 15-year-old.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance at 3:08 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Church Street.

While en route, officers received additional information that a 15-year-old male had arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the groin area. Officers dispatched to the hospital learned that the victim had been shot at the residence where the domestic situation had occurred, the release stated.

The subsequent investigation resulted in information that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Springfield man for aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. An arrest warrant was obtained and Springfield police arrested him Monday afternoon, the release said.

During the investigation, probable cause was also established to arrest a 36-year-old Decatur man for domestic battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. This subject was arrested and incarcerated at the Macon County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.