DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating the Friday evening shooting death of a 28-year-old man.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 100 block of West Packard Street around 5:38 p.m. to a report of a person being shot.

They arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives were called to conduct an investigation of the incident, which included the processing of the scene and the interviewing of witnesses. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this fatal shooting to contact the criminal investigations division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

