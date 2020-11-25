Decatur shooting leaves 66-year-old woman in critical condition

DECATUR — Decatur police are investigating a Tuesday shooting that left a 66-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to a news release, police were called to a home in the 1400 block of East Moore Street around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a person being shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses. Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at (217) 423-8477.

