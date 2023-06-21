DECATUR — A suspect was in custody and a 30-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting in Decatur on Tuesday evening, police said.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers responded at 7:23 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of North Maple Avenue. Shortly after, the 30-year-old man arrived at Decatur Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen that was considered life-threatening.

Officers found the suspect, 79-year-old David F. Ford, nearby. A spent shell casing and firearm were found at the scene, Rosenbery said.

Ford was booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Final charging decisions are made by the state's attorney's office.

Rosenbery said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

