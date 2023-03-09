DECATUR — The Decatur woman shot to death Wednesday evening in an incident that also left a 4-year-old child wounded has been identified as Janiah B. Thomas.

The 20-year-old victim had been rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m., according to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

The coroner said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday and an inquest is pending.

Thomas and the child, whose injuries Decatur Police had described as not life-threatening, were found just before 5 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said the investigation into the violence was continuing and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

A look back at Decatur police through the years 🚨 1911 1911 1911 1924 1934 1939 1941 1942 1951 1960 1977 1990