DECATUR — Detectives continued to investigate Thursday after a woman was shot to death and a 4-year-old child wounded at a Decatur residence, police said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the woman as 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas; Decatur Police have confirmed that Thomas was 26 weeks pregnant when she died. The 4-year-old child's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Patrol officers had responded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of two gunshot victims at a residence in the 1300 block of North Woodford Street, Lt. Scott Rosenbery said. At the scene, they found the woman and child with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where Day said the woman was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m.

In an unusual move, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel spoke out about the homicide on the police Facebook page Thursday, condemning the shootings as an “act of pure barbarism.”

He said: “The Decatur Police Department is deeply saddened by what happened yesterday where a mother lost her life and a 4-year-old child will forever carry the scars inflicted on her by individuals with no regard for human life … we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this act of pure barbarism until they are brought to justice.

“There is no other option for our team.”

The chief, who is away from Decatur on an FBI-hosted training seminar, said the police are committed to getting violent offenders off the streets but said cops need the help of the wider society to get the job done.

“We have to have the help of the community,” he added. “We have to have the help of the elected officials. And we have to have the help of prosecutors and judges. As I have said many times, when we all work together to address the issue of gun violence, it will only be then that we will truly make a difference.”

Brandel said the work of his officers had earned his “deep respect and admiration” as they risk their lives to try and keep the community safe. And he urged those with information about the latest killing, or any violent crime, to have the courage to step forward and share what they know.

“Stand up and say this enough," the chief added. "Stand up and let it be known we will no longer tolerate gun violence in our community. Together, we must stand up!”

The coroner said an autopsy had been scheduled for Thursday and an inquest is pending.

Rosenbery said anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

