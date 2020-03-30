Decatur suspends enforcement of some downtown parking enforcement
Decatur suspends enforcement of some downtown parking enforcement

downtown parking lot 1.3.19

A motorist parks in the lot at the corner of East William and North Main street in downtown Decatur. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur police Chief Jim Getz on Monday said enforcement of time-limited parking in public lots, streets and alleys in the downtown area is being suspended.

The suspension is until April 30.

Other traffic and parking rules are still be enforced.

