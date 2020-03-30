Decatur suspends enforcement of some downtown parking enforcement

4-23-1940 H&R file photo More than 100 men gathered in the Hotel Orlando this morning at the opening of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. switching charge hearing, a test case of national importance. Representative of the Staley Company were seated in a group. Shown, left to tight, starting with Tom Gogerty, Staley inspection chief, wearing glasses and a checkered tie, are Mr. Gogerty' A.S. Lukey, Assistant traffic manager; T.C. Burwell, traffic manager; C.C. Le Forgee, general counsel and John S. Burchmore, Chicago attorney. Seated to the extreme right is R.I. Miles, St. Louis, chief commerce agent for the Illinois Central railroad. In the left foreground is William J. Patterson, ICC commission of Washington, D.C., and on his right is Grace L. Kellman, commission reporter. Seated in back is Harry Fenske, Detroit, traffic manager of the Great Lakes Steel Corp.